Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress, says she has lost a “dear” cousin, based in London, to complications arising from a kidney transplant.





The 42-year-old film star broke the sad news on Saturday to her numerous fans on Twitter. She said her cousin could not get proper treatment because doctors were focused on COVID-19 patients.





Omotola also blamed the UK’s healthcare system for failing the deceased whom she referred to as Jalad.





“I lost a dear cousin yesterday in London. I’m hurting. He didn’t get COVID-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication,” she wrote as fans took to the comment section in condolences.

“He couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on COVID-19 and help didn’t get to him fast enough. How sad.

“Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in the United Kingdom failed him.”





In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare systems across the globe have been on their toes in the struggles to keep critically ill patients alive, with leaders looking to bring more hands on-board.





The number of infected persons globally has exceeded 1.7 million as the death toll is now close to 110,000. Citizens have also reported difficulty in getting medical attention as a result of the lockdowns.



