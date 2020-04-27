



Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, says only President Muhammadu Buhari can determine when to lift the presidential lockdown order.





The states currently affected by the president’s directive include Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





Ehanire spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.





He said efforts were continuing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President will make that announcement in his own time. We will give him the facts, he will consider the facts and make his own announcements using his own wisdom,” the minister said.





As Nigerians await his national broadcast, there are speculations that President Buhari will order a ban on inter-state movement as requested by governors.



