



Gunmen have reportedly killed 11 people in Kaduna despite the curfew imposed on the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.





In a statement, Luka Binniyat, spokesman of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), said the killings took place in Guruku ward, Kuduru village in Chikun local government area and Jagindi in Jema’a local government area.





According to him, Danlami Barde, district head of Jagidi, was among those killed when the gunmen attacked on Monday. Barde was said to have been killed alongside Musa, his brother.





He said six others were killed in Guruku on Tuesday when the gunmen struck.





On Thursday, Binniyat said three people were killed in Kuduru and their attackers set houses on fire and looted valuables.





While some sustained injuries, Hassana Bala, Jamilu Hassan and Halima Bala were listed as those killed.





The group called on the federal and Kaduna governments to look into the killings and also help the affected communities with relief materials.





When contacted, Muhammad Jalige, Kaduna police command spokesman, said he was not aware of the killings, but promised to make findings.



