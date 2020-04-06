The attackers stormed Mamman’s Dari country home in Kokona Local Government Area of the state about 8pm on Saturday and whisked him away.A source told The Nation that due to the intense heat, the governor’s aide and his associates were outdoors but within his compound when the kidnappers invaded the house and took him away.It was gathered that the abductors surrounded the house and started shooting rapidly, sending Mamman’s friends scampering for safety.Mamman himself could not escape and the hoodlums seized him and fled with him.As at the moment of filing this reporters, the kidnappers had not established any contact with his relatives.