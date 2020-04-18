Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened companies in the State who failed to contribute to the state’s COVID-19 efforts.





He said such companies who have kept silent in the face of the pandemic will hear from him at the end of the crisis.





Governor Wike during a press conference lamented that companies who get revenues from the state donate funds to other states rather than supporting their host communities or state.





There are speculations that Wike’s address may be directed at Oil companies and Multinationals who operate in the state and have made huge donations to the federal government for COVID-19 fight.

“You cannot make money in Rivers State and go and donate to the FG leaving out the state.





“Support the state as well because if anything happens to Rivers State your business will crash.





“You do business here, make your billions here, then when there’s a pandemic and it’s time to support you take your money somewhere else. You will hear from us when this whole thing is over.





“You cannot make money from here and donate to Osun and other states.





“Look at the soot here, how many people are affected by that thing. Have you seen the Federal Government come to help us one day.”





Meanwhile, Rivers State which has also recorded cases of the deadly COVID-19, on Friday discharged its second case after he tested negative.



