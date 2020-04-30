The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has included Federal Government establishments on the list of sectors to open from May 4.









The PTF disclosed that it would engage state governments to ensure they were on the same page with the federal government on opening of offices.





PTF National Coordinator, Aliyu Sani, stated this during the daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday in Abuja





Aliyu said that the resumption would be based on specific grade levels.





“For government offices, government staff will be allowed to resume from May 4, but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices.

“We will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this”, he said.





PTF similarly announced that banks, construction companies, manufacturing and others could commence operation from May 4.





Banks would operate from 8am to 2pm daily and must observed all new restrictions announced by the government.





PTF stated that the temperature test, respiratory hygiene and restriction of gathering of 20 persons maximum would be introduced.



