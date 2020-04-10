The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday faulted the distribution of relief materials and payments of stipends to Nigerians over the coronavirus lockdown, saying government had not been transparent.The organisation also said the pandemic would not deter Christians in the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, expressed these views in his Easter Message titled, ‘We shall have victory at last, signed by his Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Adebayo Oladeji.He said, “We further urge the government to be transparent and inclusive of all regions and religious persuasions in the identification of the poor to which pandemic relief materials and payments are being made available.“We know the government cannot touch every poor in the society for lack of enough resources, but equal selection of the poor per state with balance in religious persuasions would have done better justice.“We shall continue to pray for the government for right and inclusive decisions always for our general good.”According to him, Christians have been forced to celebrate Easter for the first time in over 100 hundred years in a lockdown due to Covid-19.Ayokunle said, “Beloved and fellow Nigerians, we shall see the end of all evils challenging us in the name of Jesus including COVID-19.“Let all local churches remember to make relief packages available to the poor among them at this time. This is the time we would know the true church of Christ and those that are just commercial outfits.”The CAN boss said the coronavirus disruptions of human activities should not deter Christans from their joy and victory over all evils “which Christ’s unique resurrection from the dead has brought to us.”