The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has given President Muhammadu Buhari tips on who to appoint as the replacement for his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.





Recall that Mallam Kyari passed away on Friday in Lagos after battling with Coronavirus (COVID-19).





Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, from Lokoja the Kogi capital, Bello urged President Buhari to appoint somebody who can fill in the vacuum Kyari left.





The governor also described the late Kyari as a great technocrat and lawyer who was very passionate about Nigeria, adding that he has left a very big shoe.

“We look at Abba Kyari as a patriot, a great diplomat, but he was never an ambassador, a great politician, but he never sought for any elective position, a great technocrat, and a great lawyer,” Governor Bello said.





“Somebody who was very passionate about this country.





“He has done his part; he has made his contribution and left a very big shoe.





“I hope and pray that Mr. President will get somebody who can fill in this vacuum. We wish him eternal rest,” he added.



