Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he volunteered to donate his blood for experts researching on the Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.





He also said that the state has been looking for a local solution towards the prevention and cure of COVID-19.





Makinde, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, wrote: “We have been advocating for local solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic in Oyo State.

“So, as a COVID-19 survivor, I volunteered to donate my blood to be studied by our experts researching on the “Evaluation of Post Infection Protection against SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) in Nigeria.”





Recall that the governor recovered from the Coronavirus after testing negative for the disease a second time earlier this month.





Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria as of Tuesday night is 373, according to NCDC.







