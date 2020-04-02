



Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, has directed security agents to arrest anyone who moves about without the use of face mask, starting from Friday.





This is despite the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advisory that those in need of face masks are sick persons or those looking after them.





Although Cross River has not recorded any coronavirus case yet, the governor said the measure is being taken because of the infections in neighbouring states.





“Following the proliferation of new cases of coronavirus in neighbouring states, the Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has imposed new restrictions on residents of the state as follows,” he said.





“No citizen or resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask from Friday 3rd, April 2020; failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the arrest and quarantine of the offenders for 14 days.





“The Cross River State garment factory has been mandated to produce face masks to be distributed free to citizens and residents alike to meet with the demand.”





He said anyone who is unable to get masks from the state government before Friday are advised to purchase theirs.





“All public gatherings remain banned, markets should remain closed except where foodstuff is sold,” the statement added.





“All exit and entry points into the state are now completely shut. No human or vehicular movement will be allowed into the state under any disguise.”



