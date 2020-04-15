



Global coronavirus cases hit almost 2 million early Wednesday as China and Latin American countries reported new infections.





The global total was 1,998,111 and will cross the 2 million mark in a few hours.





Death toll from the 210 countries and territories affected by the virus, is also over 126,600.





China reported 46 new infections, a sharp drop from the 89 reported on Tuesday.

Argentina reported 166 new cases to take its tally to 2,443.





This is according to figures published by worldometers.info early today.





The U.S. remains the most stricken nation by the virus.





It has 613,886 cases as at Tuesday night. The death toll has also soared to a record 26,047.