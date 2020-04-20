The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addoh declared the lifting of the lockdown in a national Broadcast.Ghana is the first Country to relax the restriction of movement among African Countries affected with Covid-19.“Indeed Ghana is the only other country in Africa to have conducted more than 60,000 tests and we are ranked number pone in Africa in administering of tests per million people. The decision to impose restrictions on movement was backed by the data at hand and our next course of action is backed by data and by science,” the president said.Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and more recently Zimbabwe have all extended lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus.The Ghannian Government however warned that lockdowns could be imposed in hotspots if need be.