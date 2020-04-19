Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, says there is nothing unusual about barring people who attended the burial of Abba Kyari from Aso Rock.





Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died of complications from COVID-19 on Friday.





He was buried on Saturday at Gudu Cemetry in Abuja according to Islamic rites.





There are reports that some top government officials were denied access to the presidential villa after they attended the burial.

In a tweet on Sunday, Shehu said the action was in line with guidelines put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





“There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa,” he said.





“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus.





“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this.”

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) had also said those who were not properly kitted at the burial would be tested for COVID-19.





Mohammed Kawu, acting secretary, health and human services secretariat at the FCTA, said those in question have all been identified and are in self-isolation.





He added that the FCTA would ensure subsequent burials are done according to NCDC guidelines.