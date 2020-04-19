



Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to video showing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje allegedly ‘trying to covert a Christian girl to Islam.’









The Governor in the two-minute clip told the young girl that a ‘Malami would put her through on what Islam is all about.’





But reacting, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who did not deny the allegation maintained that the young girl is a pagan and not Christian.

On his Twitter page, @Dawisu, the aide wrote: “They are pagans not Christians. Kano has a good number of them and both Muslim and Christians go on a mission to try and convert as many as they can to their side.





“ECWA Church is doing well in this bcos they usually preach in Hausa.”