



Another music crooner, Adekunle Temitope a.k.a Small Doctor has handed himself over to the police for breach of the social distance regulations imposed by Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





Small Doctor was among the 43 guests, who attended the birthday bash hosted by Funke Akindele-Bello for the 43rd birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a JJC Skilltz last Saturday.





The party held at their Amen Estate, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos residence in contravention of the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on social distancing which forbade a gathering of more than 20 people.





Small Doctor arrived Ogba Magistrate Court on Wednesday after 12 noon in a jeep utility vehicle accompanied by one ‘Aburebe’.

He was dressed in a black Tee Shirt over a white and green jogger with a white canvass shoe to match.





A police source told The Nation at Ogba Magistrate Court that Small Doctor appeared in court to honour invitation sent by the Police to all those who were in attendance the party.





Policemen however prevented Small Doctor from entering the premises of Ogba Magistrate Court but was directed to a police vehicle.





He held discussions with a senior police officer in a security vehicle.





Few minutes after, the Deputy Commissioner, Panti Police Station, DCP Yetunde Longer, came from the court where the trial of Naira Marley, Babatunde Gbadamosi and wife, Folashade was ongoing before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa.





Both of them drove away in a Police van marked PF 296 SPY accompanied by another security vehicle.



