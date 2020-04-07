



The Lagos State Police Command has said it is yet to fix a date to arraign controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley and former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi.





The singer and politician were guests at last Saturday’s party organised by Nollywood actress, Mrs Funke Akindele, for her husband Abdul-Rasheed Bello’s 43rd birthday in Amen Estate at the Ibeju-Lekki party.





Both men turned themselves in to the police on Monday on the suspicion that they and other party-goers violated the Infectious Disease Regulation of Lagos State.





An Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Monday, found Akindele and Bello guilty of the offence.

Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa sentenced the couple to a 14-day community service and a fine of N100,000 each.





Following the arrest of Funke Akindele, Gbadamosi had apologized for attending the house party, violating the Lagos State Government’s order, which barred a public gathering of more 20 people.





The Command ordered Marley and the other guests to make themselves available or be declared wanted.





Its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), told The Nation that the proposed arraignments would not hold today (Tuesday).





“I don’t know who proposed today. They will be arraigned, but no court is sitting today. Courts don’t sit today. They have days they sit now because of this Coronavirus. They sat yesterday (Monday), the next sitting will be tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.



