The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Sunday, said actress Funke Akindele also known as Jenifa, was not its brand ambassador.This is coming shortly after the Lagos State Police Command arrested the actress for hosting a house party that contravened the lockdown order of the government.The actress had appeared in adverts for the NCDC and Dettol, calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.She was arrested at her residence in Amen Estate off the Lekki-Epe Expressway and had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.The Police said a manhunt has begun for Akindele’s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz; and singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, said to have been at the party.Reacting via its Twitter handle on Sunday evening, the centre said, “As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to COVID-19. We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”Similarly, Dettol Nigeria, said, “We have been made aware through social media that Funke Akindele recently, acting in her personal capacity, had a celebration which is against the caution to the public on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.“The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.“As a responsible organization and brand, Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on COVID-19.“As an organisation, we are concerned at the turn of events.“We will continue to support NCDC and the Nigerian government to fight COVID-19.”