The Lagos state government has established COVID-19 testing centres across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.





The state government announced the information via its official Twitter handle, on Sunday.





It said the decision to establish the testing sites across the LGAs is geared towards increasing testing capacity in the state.





The government said the centres are meant for those who fit the case definition of COVID-19.

It added that “visit to these centres is strictly by appointment and it’s not for emergency cases”.





“In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos, the State Government has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas, for citizens who fit the case definition of COVID-19, to visit and drop samples for testing,” the tweet read.





Below is the full list of testing centres:

S/NO LGA NAME OF WALK-IN-SITE ADDRESS 1. Somolu Wright Memorial PHC Emmanuel Str, Somolu 2. Ifakoijaiye lfako Mini Stadium College Rd b/side Ifako GH 3. Ojo Ojo PHC 1 Rest House, Ojo 4. Etiosa Ikota Primary School LekkiEpe Expressway 5. Surulere Surulere Local Council 24, Alhaji Masha Rd, Secretariat Surulere 6. Kosofe Ogudu Area Office By Ogudu Roundabout 7. Amuwoodofin AmuwoOdofin LGA 41 Rd, Festac Town 8. Ikorodu ItaElewa PHC and Igbobo PHC Oriwu Rd, Ikorodu and 32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo 9. Lagos Island Igalduganran PHC 151/152 Adeniji Adele Rd, Lagos Island 10. Epe Epe PHC Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway by Old Oba’s Palace 11. Lagos Mainland Simpson PHC 1, Glover Rd, by Simpson Str, EbuteMetta 12. Ajeromifelodun Akere PHC 106, Baale Str, OluwaAkere 13. Ibejulekki Awoyaya Mayfair Estate Beside First Bank 14. Apapa Apapalganmu LCDA Secretariat 41, Gaskiya Rd, Badia Apapa 15. Oshodi-Isolo Ajibulu PHC 1, AjibuluStr, Mafoluku0shodi 16. Ikeja Ikeja LGA Secretariat 2/3 Obatemi Awolowo way 17. Agege Sango PHC 2, BalogunStr, Pen Cinema, Agege 18. Bagagry Ajara Flagship Centre 1, WandeStr, opposite 100 Shops, Ajara, Badagry 19. Mushin Isolo Road PHC, and Odi-Olowo LCDA Secretariat Isolo Rd, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin Ilupeju. 20 Alimosho Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC, Ipaja Mini Stadium, RaufAregbesola PHC, Meiran PHC, Ijegun PHC, and Helen Aderonke PHC Vulcanizer B/Stop, Egbeda; Fela Field Ipaja; 1, Powerline Rd, Okunola MosanOkunola; 1, Meiran Rd, Meiran; 30, KudeyibuStr, Transformer B/Stop, old (solo Rd, ljegun Along Ejigbo Rd, b/side Olorunfunmi Primary S

@LSMOH #CovidLASG #LASG pic.twitter.com/cCs0BcxXlY In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos, the State Government has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas, for citizens who fit the case definition of COVID-19, to visit and drop samples for testing @jidesanwoolu April 19, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 627.





Lagos has the highest toll, with 376 cases.





While a total 170 patients have been discharged in the country, 21 patients have died from the virus.