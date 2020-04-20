 FULL LIST: Lagos sets up COVID-19 testing centres across 20 LGAs | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Lagos state government has established COVID-19 testing centres across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

The state government announced the information via its official Twitter handle, on Sunday.

It said the decision to establish the testing sites across the LGAs is geared towards increasing testing capacity in the state.

The government said the centres are meant for those who fit the case definition of COVID-19.


It added that “visit to these centres is strictly by appointment and it’s not for emergency cases”.

“In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos, the State Government has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas, for citizens who fit the case definition of COVID-19, to visit and drop samples for testing,” the tweet read.

Below is the full list of testing centres:

S/NOLGANAME OF WALK-IN-SITEADDRESS
1.SomoluWright Memorial PHCEmmanuel Str, Somolu
2.Ifakoijaiyelfako Mini StadiumCollege Rd b/side Ifako GH
3.OjoOjo PHC1 Rest House, Ojo
4.EtiosaIkota Primary SchoolLekkiEpe Expressway
5.SurulereSurulere Local Council24, Alhaji Masha Rd, Secretariat Surulere
6.KosofeOgudu Area OfficeBy Ogudu Roundabout
7.AmuwoodofinAmuwoOdofin LGA41 Rd, Festac Town
8.IkoroduItaElewa PHC and Igbobo PHCOriwu Rd, Ikorodu and 32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo
9.Lagos IslandIgalduganran PHC151/152 Adeniji Adele Rd, Lagos Island
10.EpeEpe PHCEpe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway by Old Oba’s Palace
11.Lagos MainlandSimpson PHC1, Glover Rd, by Simpson Str, EbuteMetta
12.AjeromifelodunAkere PHC106, Baale Str, OluwaAkere
13.IbejulekkiAwoyaya Mayfair EstateBeside First Bank
14.ApapaApapalganmu LCDA Secretariat41, Gaskiya Rd, Badia Apapa
15.Oshodi-IsoloAjibulu PHC1, AjibuluStr, Mafoluku0shodi
16.IkejaIkeja LGA Secretariat2/3 Obatemi Awolowo way
17.AgegeSango PHC2, BalogunStr, Pen Cinema, Agege
18.BagagryAjara Flagship Centre1, WandeStr, opposite 100 Shops, Ajara, Badagry
19.MushinIsolo Road PHC, and Odi-Olowo LCDA SecretariatIsolo Rd, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin Ilupeju.
20AlimoshoBola Ahmed Tinubu PHC, Ipaja Mini Stadium, RaufAregbesola PHC, Meiran PHC, Ijegun PHC, and Helen Aderonke PHCVulcanizer B/Stop, Egbeda; Fela Field Ipaja; 1, Powerline Rd, Okunola MosanOkunola; 1, Meiran Rd, Meiran; 30, KudeyibuStr, Transformer B/Stop, old (solo Rd, ljegun Along Ejigbo Rd, b/side Olorunfunmi Primary S



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 627.

Lagos has the highest toll, with 376 cases.

While a total 170 patients have been discharged in the country, 21 patients have died from the virus.




