



The federal government has listed the names of 13 Nigerians who died from COVID-19 complications abroad.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), published a video in honour of the victims via her Twitter handle on Thursday.





The Nigerians listed are:

Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)

Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)

Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)

Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)

Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)

Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)

Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)

Bassey Offiong (USA)

Caleb Anya (USA)

Mmaete Greg (USA)

Akeem Adagun (USA)

Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)

Patricia Imobhio (USA)

he passed on. Sa’adu was a medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS Trust, before he died at the age of 68. Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old chemical engineering student of Western Michigan University, US, was expected to complete his degree a few weeks beforepassed on.





There are currently efforts to evacuate Nigerians from foreign countries.





Speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, said about 200 Nigerians in the United States have indicated interest to be evacuated to Nigeria over COVID-19.





As of April 9, 2020, 288 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Nigeria. Of that figure, 51 persons have recovered with seven deaths recorded.





On a global scale, more than 1.3 million people have tested positive for the virus, with over 60,000 persons have died.





Below is Dabiri-Erewa’s tweet:



