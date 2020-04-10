 FULL LIST: FG lists 13 Nigerians who died from COVID-19 abroad | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The federal government has listed the names of 13 Nigerians who  died from COVID-19 complications abroad.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), published a video in honour of the victims via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

The Nigerians listed are:
  • Alfa Sa’adu (United Kingdom)
  • Carol Jamabo (United Kingdom)
  • Kole Abayomi, SAN (United Kingdom)
  • Bode Ajanlekoko (United Kingdom)
  • Adeola Onasanya (United Kingdom)
  • Ugochukwu Erondu (United Kingdom)
  • Chidinma Olajide (United Kingdom)
  • Bassey Offiong (USA)
  • Caleb Anya (USA)
  • Mmaete Greg (USA)
  • Akeem Adagun (USA)
  • Laila Abubakar Ali (USA)
  • Patricia Imobhio (USA)
Sa’adu was a medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS Trust, before he died at the age of 68. Bassey Offiong, a 25-year-old chemical engineering student of Western Michigan University, US, was expected to complete his degree a few weeks before he passed on.

There are currently efforts to evacuate Nigerians from foreign countries.

Speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, said about 200 Nigerians in the United States have indicated interest to be evacuated to Nigeria over COVID-19.

As of April 9, 2020, 288 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Nigeria. Of that figure, 51 persons have recovered with seven deaths recorded.

On a global scale, more than 1.3 million people have tested positive for the virus, with over 60,000 persons have died.

Below is Dabiri-Erewa’s tweet:






