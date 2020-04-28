



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 38 persons to the board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





In a letter on Tuesday, the president asked the senate to confirm the appointees. He based his request on section 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.





Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.





“In compliance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the senate for 38 nominees as chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission,” the letter read.





The development is coming about two months after the senate asked Buhari to reconstitute the FCC board.





The agency has had only one commissioner out of the 37 as required by law. Abdullahi Halidu Shinkafi, the lone commissioner, has retired.





Here is a list of those newly appointed by the president:





Muheeba Dankaka, chairperson

Henry Ogbulogo

Salihu Bella

Obonganwan Dorah Ebong

lbeabuchi Uche

Mohammad Tijjani

Tonya G. Okio

Silas Mfa Madkpah

Abba Ali Monguno

Nsor Atamgba

Alims Agoda

Tobias Chukwuemeka

lmuetinyan Festus,

Sesan Fatoba

Ginika Florence Tor

Hamza Mohammad

Diogu Uche

Lawan Ya’u Roni

Hadlza Usman Muazu

Muhammad Awwal Na’lya

Lawal Garba

Abubakar Atiku Bunu

Idris Bello

Daniel James Kola

Are Bolaji

Nasir Kwarra

Suleiman Barau Said

Abiodun Akinlade

Olufemi Lawrence Omosanya

Adeoye Abdulrazak Olalekan

Adeniyi Olowofela

Stephen A Jings

Wokocha Augustine

Abdullahi Aminu Tafida

Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar

Jibril Maigari

Saul Garba