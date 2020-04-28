President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 38 persons to the board of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).
In a letter on Tuesday, the president asked the senate to confirm the appointees. He based his request on section 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.
Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.
“In compliance with the provision of section 154 (1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the senate for 38 nominees as chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission,” the letter read.
The development is coming about two months after the senate asked Buhari to reconstitute the FCC board.
The agency has had only one commissioner out of the 37 as required by law. Abdullahi Halidu Shinkafi, the lone commissioner, has retired.
Here is a list of those newly appointed by the president:
- Muheeba Dankaka, chairperson
- Henry Ogbulogo
- Salihu Bella
- Obonganwan Dorah Ebong
- lbeabuchi Uche
- Mohammad Tijjani
- Tonya G. Okio
- Silas Mfa Madkpah
- Abba Ali Monguno
- Nsor Atamgba
- Alims Agoda
- Tobias Chukwuemeka
- lmuetinyan Festus,
- Sesan Fatoba
- Ginika Florence Tor
- Hamza Mohammad
- Diogu Uche
- Lawan Ya’u Roni
- Hadlza Usman Muazu
- Muhammad Awwal Na’lya
- Lawal Garba
- Abubakar Atiku Bunu
- Idris Bello
- Daniel James Kola
- Are Bolaji
- Nasir Kwarra
- Suleiman Barau Said
- Abiodun Akinlade
- Olufemi Lawrence Omosanya
- Adeoye Abdulrazak Olalekan
- Adeniyi Olowofela
- Stephen A Jings
- Wokocha Augustine
- Abdullahi Aminu Tafida
- Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar
- Jibril Maigari
- Saul Garba
- Adamu Muhammad Sidi-Ali
