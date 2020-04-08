



The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, says it has admitted four COVID-19 patients into its new isolation facility.





Wasiu Adeyemo, chairman of medical advisory committee at LUTH, said three adults and a child are currently being treated over COVID-19 in the hospital.





“They are part of those already confirmed, but staying at home. Now they are under admission. They are stable and doing very well,” Adeyemo said.





Chris Bode, chief medical director of LUTH, said there are enough staff with protective equipment to handle the patients.

“It is better for us to rise up to the occasion,” Bode said.





“With the help and assistance of the minister and Lagos government, we have been able to put together a block of four wards containing 60 beds altogether with enough personal protective equipment and all what we need.





“We have a squad of 120 members of staffs, all warriors to combat this condition in LUTH. They have all been trained and are experts.”





The presidential task force on COVID-19 led by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, had inaugurated a 60-bed isolation centre for patients at the hospital on Tuesday.





The first death of COVID-19 patient in the state was recorded at the hospital on Friday.





The management, however, noted that the 55-year-old man patient tested positive for the disease before he sought treatment at the hospital.