Former Civilian Governor of Borno State, Mohammed Goni has diedGovernor Goni according some impeccable sources died on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Maiduguri after a brief illness.He served as governor of the state during the second republic, between 1979 to 1983.There is no official statement yet from Borno State Government but the social media is awashed with the news of the demise of the former Governor.More details soon.