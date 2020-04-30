Former Civilian Governor of Borno State, Mohammed Goni has died
Governor Goni according some impeccable sources died on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Maiduguri after a brief illness.
He served as governor of the state during the second republic, between 1979 to 1983.
There is no official statement yet from Borno State Government but the social media is awashed with the news of the demise of the former Governor.
More details soon.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.