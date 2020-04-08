But he is not totally free.He and his 49 year-old brother Roberto Assis will be put under house arrest in Asuncion, the Paraguayan capital.They will stay in a $64 a night hotel, two miles from where they were incarcerated.They are also expected to fulfil a bail bond of $1.6million.The development followed a court hearing today.The football icon has been in jail for more than a month since being found, along with his brother, in possession of false passports.Ronaldinho marked his 40th birthday behind bars.He also became popular among inmates and played football with them.