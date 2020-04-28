



A pioneer female Hisbah Commander in Kano state, Halima Shitu has died at the age of 55.





According to the family source, she died on Monday after a brief illness in Kano.





“She left behind a husband who is a prominent Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdullah and six children to mourn her. Her eldest son is Malam Abdullah Abdulwahab, a system analyst at Bayero University Kano,” the deceased sister Maimuna Shitu said.





Kano Hisbah Command has benefitted greatly from the contribution of Late Mrs. Shitu.





She contributed to Islamic scholarship among women in Nigeria and Africa at large, as the Chairperson of the Association of Muslim Women in Africa(AMEWA).



