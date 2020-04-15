The fire, which started from one of the 19 shops in a row, spread to eight other shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.It was gathered that the timely arrival of firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service helped to prevent the fire from spreading to the remaining shops.It was learnt that the affected shops sold electronics and electrical cables.Our correspondent gathered that the fire, which started around 4.32am, was extinguished by the personnel of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service.The Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Fire Service, Jamiu Dosunmu, said in a statement that the cause of the fire could not be yet be ascertained.“Nine out of the 19 shops were severely burnt, while the firemen were able to save 10 with property worth millions of naira amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.The acting Head of the state fire service, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency had attended to 84 fire incidents since March 23, 2020, adding that the agency would ensure that the state was safe.Adeseye urged residents of the state to follow the instructions of health experts to contain the spread of COVID-19.