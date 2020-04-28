Chigbu-Jonah Chimamaka, a final-year medical student of Bowen University in Iwo, Osun state, has pleaded for help to raise the sum of N4.8 million required to facilitate her graduation.





In a series of posts on Twitter, the young lady said she decided to embark on the fundraising mission as failure to pay her outstanding debts would prevent her from graduating.





While the debt was initially close to N6 million, Chimamaka, had on March 8, tweeted that she had been able to raise N1.8 million.

Fundraising for school fees for Chigbu-Jonah Chimamaka is still going on. We have been able to raise 1.8 million naira with 4.2 million naira to go common people let's not tire donate today to GtB 0502293646 to save a career. Let's do this!!!! — Chigbu-Jonah Chimamaka Precious (@ChigbuJonah) March 8, 2020

She disclosed that her dad had continued to pay “every school fees put out no matter the increment but since his retirement five years ago things have gone from bad to worse and become so difficult.”

Chimamaka appealed to the general public to assist her, adding that “every contribution would go a long way to save my career.”





Hi my name is chigbu-jonah Chimamaka a final year medical student of Bowen university Iwo osun state. I am appealing to anyone reading this, fundraising for my fees to raise the sum of 4.8 million naira is still on and every contribution would go a long way to save my career pic.twitter.com/ynM4rT0Tn8 April 26, 2020

Good morning all. First of all I would like to appreciate you all for taking the time to read through my post. Secondly please I am not trying to deceive anybody I am a medical student that transferred from biochemistry after my first year after having a GPA above 4.5 pic.twitter.com/2EoWCm84mw April 27, 2020





“I applied for transfer myself and 11 other colleagues of mine and I have been studying medicine for the past 7 years that is why I have a matriculation number with SSE not CHS when I got into school my father met up with every school fees put out no matter the increment.”





“But since his retirement five years ago things have gone from bad to worse and become so difficult. I was allowed to continue my clinicals with an undertaken promising that I would pay up but I wasn’t able to pay up and it became mandatory that no one would be allowed to sit for professional examinations without complete payment of fees.





“I started a fundraising to help pay my fees but didn’t meet up and I missed the main examination but was allowed under an undertaken and general plea from my lectures to the school to sit for the resit exams.





“Trust me if I had known things would get this bad I would have dropped out four years ago and done something else with my life. Thirdly concerning the locked DM trust me I don’t even know how to manipulate twitter not to speak of locking my DM.





“I apologize for the inconvenience and promise to get it fixed. Thank you all so much. God bless you.”





“I am appealing to anyone reading this, fundraising for my fees to raise the sum of 4.8 million naira is still on and every contribution would go a long way to save my career,” she wrote.A copy of the letter shared on the microblogging platform reads: “You are being advised to pay up all your outstanding indebtedness failing which you will be precluded from writing the forthcoming examinations.”