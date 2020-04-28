The advocacy group which originated in Rivers state with a commitment to monitor and reports stakeholders’ actions, inactions and impact on the populace in the fight against Corona Virus, stressed the need for continued borders closure when it launched its Delta state chapter on Monday.Since Rivers State Government initiated border closes among measures at checking the spread of the pandemic, others states have embraced the option as effective even with attendant harsh socio-economic consequences on the people in those states.In a statement signed by Bonny Akaeze, Chairman Delta chapter and five others, the group noted that “The ban on movement in and out of closed states’ borders should be sustained, more stringently enforced and compromising or erring enforcement officials sanctioned.”It further stressed the need to, “Step up aggressively, the sensitization of the citizenry on government policy responses, personal hygiene and sanitation tips among citizens role in the fight against Covid-19, especially in the rural areas.“With several reported brutality and intimidation of citizens by security agents and concern by World Health Organization (WHO) that Covid-19 could end up a Human Rights crisis, Governments must closely monitor security officers enforcing lockdown so as to curb excesses.“Reported cases of human rights violation, especially the shooting of peaceful protesters in Sapele and the killing of Mr. Joseph Pessu in Warri should be seriously investigated and perpetrators brought to book.”The body also called for the establishment of more Isolation/Holding Centers and at least a Test Centre in Delta while urging government to ensure that food palliatives get to the truly vulnerable and the need to fumigate public places currently shut down before they are reopened.