The ministry of power says no decision has been reached on whether Nigerians will get two months of free electricity.





This comes after electricity distribution companies (DisCos) said the federal government would bear the financial responsibility of the exercise.





In a tweet on Friday, the ministry of power said the government would officially communicate its decision when it has arrived at one.





The ministry assured Nigerians that the government is working on ways to ameliorate the hardship caused by the disease outbreak.

“No decision has been taken by the federal government to provide Nigerians with free electricity for two months,” the tweet read.





“If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.





“Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians.”

The proposed initiative was first announced by Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, who had said the lower chamber was considering a second stimulus bill that would allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity for two months without paying charges.





The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) had also said they are working on the modalities to provide free electricity to all Nigerians for two months.