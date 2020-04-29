



The presidential task force on COVID-19 says bank branches in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory will be open to customers from Monday, May 4.





Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the task force, said banking halls would be open to customers between 8am and 2pm.





Sani said federal offices, food processing companies and companies in the manufacturing and construction sectors would also be allowed to open.





“For government offices, government staff will be allowed to resume from the 4 of May but it will be based on specific grade levels and specific days so that we can reduce the amount of congestion that we might have in our government offices and we will be discussing further with state governments to make sure that we have a common approach to this.

“Banks will be allowed to open but there will be a restriction in the opening hours to between 8am to 2pm and together with all the other preventive measures I have already mentioned.





“In addition to this, from the point of agriculture and rural development, companies involved in food processing can commence operation.





“In construction sites, the critical roads will be allowed but waivers will be provided by state governments to enable movement.





“For the manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, we will encourage shift work and limiting staff to only 30 to 50% to maintain social distancing and pharmacy shops may remain open overnight.”





He, however, reiterated that precautions like self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene be enforced in these locations.





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, announced a gradual and phased ease of lockdown restrictions in Lagos, Ogun and FCT to allow economic activities to commence.