



The presidential task force on COVID-19 says public transportation will be allowed outside curfew hours in the states under lockdown.





In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory (FCT) by one week. He added that there will be a dusk-to-dawn curfew.





Speaking on Tuesday at a media briefing, Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the task force, said there will restrictions on the number of passengers on public transport to curb the spread of the disease.





“On public transport, outside the curfew hours, buses and motor parks will be allowed to open from 6am to 6pm. Taxis will also be allowed to operate,” Sani said.





“What we actually trying to do is to limit interactions between persons. One of the ways to prevent transmission is to put space between you and the other person who might be infected. So, there will regulations around reducing the number of passengers in taxis. There will be rules around restricting the number of hours they can operate, which is why we brought in the curfew hours and hygiene.”





Sani also added that banks will be open to customers from Monday, May 4.



