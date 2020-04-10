



Ikeja Electric Plc says the two months of free electricity proposed by federal lawmakers as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19, has not been approved by the federal government.





In a tweet on April 4, 2020, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, said the lower chamber was considering a second stimulus bill that will allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity for two months without paying charges.





Also, on Wednesday, Sunday Oduntan, executive director of research and advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), which is the umbrella body of the Distribution Companies (DisCos), said the association supported the plans to “ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period”.





But in an effort to clarify the position of the company on the matter, Ikeja Electric asked customers to continue paying their bills pending the approval of the stimulus package by the federal government.

“The Management of Ikeja Electric Plc wishes to state that it fully supports the ongoing efforts of the National Assembly, in collaboration with the Federal Government, to consider a proposal on the possibility of providing free electricity for two months as part of COVID-19 palliative for customers,” the company said in a statement.





“However, it is important to point out that at the moment, it is only a proposal and is still undergoing stakeholder reviews on its feasibility. It has not been approved by the Government as a stimulus package or palliative.





“As such, the ability of the DisCos to implement this proposed palliative is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr President.





“We urge all customers to continue to pay their utility bills as usual, while on our part, we shall continue to serve and put our customers first during this difficult period.”



