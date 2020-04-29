



To cushion the effect of hardship following the lockdown of the state, the federal government has directed delivery of 100 trucks of palliatives comprising mainly foodstuff to Kano.





This is in addition to the ten trucks of grains delivered to the state two weeks ago for onward distribution to the needy.





The government, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, dispatched the 100 trucks of the palliative to the Kano State Government for distribution to the needy, vulnerable and people of concern in the state.





A statement late Tuesday, by Salisu Danbatta, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, delivered 100 trucks of in addition to the “ten trailer-loads of parboiled rice to the state government about two weeks ago.”





Mrs Farouq, the statement explained, “directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to deliver 100 trucks of grains to five locations in Kano State for distribution to poor and vulnerable households on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“The grains in 100 trailers now on their way to Kano, comprise millet, sorghum and maize, which were released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserve located across the country,” it said.





The statement read further: “It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 metric tons of food for distribution to less-privileged Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown aimed at checking the spread of the killer-disease triggered by COVID-19 in Nigeria.





“The Minister emphasised that one of the humanitarian interventions provided by the Federal Government is the delivery of food items as palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in all states affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to ease the lockdown situation.





Sadiya Farouq assured the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja that: “The Ministry will continue to work closely with all the agencies under its purview, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in discharging its mandates, including providing effective coordination of humanitarian interventions both nationally and internationally for the benefit of the citizens of this country, especially during this Covid-19 Pandemic.





“She highlighted the need for the Agency to work closely with the Ministry and its sister agencies in all the states in monitoring the effective distribution of the palliatives to ensure that the food items reach the intended beneficiaries, especially in states under lockdown.





“In his remark, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr Mustapha Maihaja assured the Minster that the Agency will work closely with State Governments to ensure the effective monitoring and accountability in distributing the palliatives, and thanked the Minister for the visit and her support to NEMA in discharging its duties for the benefit of Nigerians.”