This followed the signing of the payment mandate by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, after all due processes were concluded in line with the rules guiding Federal Government’s public financial expenditures.The minister was quoted in a statement issued by her ministry as saying, “Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”She said the creation of her ministry was leading to the institutionalisation of the programme, which entailed that payments for N-Power participants or their enrolment must be through transparent processes in line with the relevant rules to ensure accountability.The minister restated the resolve of government to overhaul the National Social Investment Programmes, including the N-Power component to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and the judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will along with relevant partners drive the overhauling process to ensure that the expected benefits of the NSIPs are realised in full,” she said.The N-Power scheme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government, designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills.Its aim is to make beneficiaries become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to act as innovative players in the domestic and global markets.The N-Power programme is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 and enrolled participants will be weaned off the programme after every 24 months.They are to be replaced by another batch of youths drawn from across the country, while each participant is paid N30,000 monthly allowance.