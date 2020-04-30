The federal government has asked states to make provision of more bed spaces for coronavirus patients.





Speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said there would be more cases of the disease due to the scaling up of testing.





He said the rise in the number of confirmed cases can be attributed to community transmission and improved testing capacity.





“​The increasing figure of confirmed cases underscores the ongoing community transmission, which is a major challenge and again necessitates a call on all citizens not to take this COVID-19 lightly; but to take ownership of the initiatives for non pharmaceutical interventions with strict adherence to public health advisories: maintain social distance, practise hand and respiratory hygiene, avoid crowded places and wear your mask or a face covering when you leave your house,” he said.

“These and other related measures are critical, and an integral part of the strategy to ease restrictions as from 4th of May. Failure to comply can have undesirable effects.





“Another pressing urgency is the need to provide and prepare Isolation centers and more bed spaces in all States of the Federation. I wish to appeal each State authority and the FCT to give first line attention to this requirement, in order to meet expectations and obligations.”





The health minister also appealed to federal lawmakers to assist in ensuring compliance with guidelines of health authorities in their various constituencies.





He urged those who test positive for the disease to go on isolation so as not to constitute a risk to other members of the public.





“As testing ramps up, the need will become more and more obvious. It should therefore be prioritized, so that we are not taken by surprise. I should take the opportunity to request Distinguished Senators, Hon. members of Houses of Representatives and Assemblies to also get involved in the disease surveillance and notification efforts in their constituencies and to actively support the drive to rapidly increase bed spaces for Isolation and treatment in their States. I shall also strongly urge those who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with the directives of authorities, on Isolation, so as not to constitute a risk and a cause for public concern.”



