The Federal government has apologised to Nigerians for the violation of the social distancing order at late Abba Kyari’s burial.





Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, tendered the apology during the daily media briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday.





He said ”On the 17th of April 2020 we lost the Chief of Staff to the President to the coronavirus.





“He was fully committed to ensuring Nigeria responded effectively to the challenge of COVID-19 and he died in the line of duty.





“We will always remember his robust efforts, his dedication, and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage the impact of this pandemic.





”We have resolved to remain focused on the response to the pandemic in honour of Mr Kyari and all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.





”The PTF recognises regrettably the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messages to Nigerians at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.





”These principles for emphasis include the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene and restriction of movement.





”Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps.”





The Presidency had come under attack over non-compliance to social distancing order at the burial of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari after videos and photos from the burial surfaced online showing a large crowd.





