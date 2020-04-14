The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder spent three weeks in a Chinese hospital.Fellaini will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.He is the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL).The Belgium international said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China.But he assured fans that he was feeling fine.While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.“Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today,” Shandong said in a brief statement.China, where the outbreak emerged in December, said that it has curbed the illness at home.But it is now worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.Fellaini’s positive test dealt a blow to the CSL’s hopes of starting the season any time soon.Its February 22 start date has been postponed indefinitely.Fellaini joined Shandong from Manchester United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.He enjoyed a productive first season, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.