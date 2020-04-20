The palliatives, according to Farouq, is for the less privileged, vulnerable and people with disabilities, to cushion effects of the lockdown.Farouq kicked off disbursement of TraderMoni and MarketMoni to beneficiaries in the state to help them start-up or expand existing micro-businesses.This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by Special Adviser to the minister on Media Salisu Dambatta.Farouq, who was represented by Deputy Director in charge of Disaster Management Dr. Abubakar Sulaiman said 5,000 beneficiaries were approved for TraderMoni in Katsina State.The minister explained that TraderMoni was a N10,000 loan to traders that depend on daily income, while the N5,000 MarketMoni was for providers of essential services, such as shoe-makers and vulcanisers.She said the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer of N20,000 to the poor and vulnerable households in Katsina had been concluded.“As at Friday, a total of 428,941 beneficiaries have benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer in 24 states, with 130,455 of them from Katsina State.”