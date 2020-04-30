Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, has appointed Femi Adeoye, the retired civil servant who refused his son entry into his home after he sneaked into the state from Lagos, as a “response ambassador” of COVID-19 in the state.





His new role will be to create more awareness about the disease in Ekiti as a member of the state’s COVID-19 task force.





A video which went viral on social media showed Adeoye saying his son, who had travelled from Lagos to Ekiti in violation of lockdown measures, should be kept in an isolation centre for 14 days because he did not have a place for him to be quarantined.





He said he had told his son to remain in Lagos but he refused. Adeoye was later seen driving off without his son.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the state government said Adeoye has proved to be a “worthy ambassador” of Ekiti.





By, in accordance with existing regulations, denying his son entry into his household having travelled from places under Federal lockdown against his fatherly advice, Mr. Adeoye has proved to be a worthy ambassador of Ekiti State resolve to end the #COVID19 pandemic. April 30, 2020

“I am pleased to let you know that the State is very proud of your conduct which elevated the collective wellbeing of the state above your undeniable love for your dear son,” Adeoye’s appointment letter read.





“In accordance to existing regulations, denying your son entry into your household having travelled from places under federal lockdown against your fatherly advice, you have proved to be a worthy ambassador of our collective resolve to end this pandemic.





“Our Government and the good people of Ekiti State are very proud of this chivalrous act of courage and principle which are the hallmarks of the Ekiti person.





“You represent the kind of self-discipline, selflessness and sense of collective responsibility that our state and nation need desperately today to progress.





“For now, we would be most delighted, if you consent to being accorded the role of a COVlD-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti state, helping to propagate the message as a member of the COVID19 Task Force in the state.”





The state government added that it would in “future recognize your valour as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti Values Orientation which is the central focus of this administration”.