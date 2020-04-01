Recall that Makinde on Tuesday, tested positive to COVID-19.There are speculations on social media that Makinde may have contracted the deadly virus either at a PDP rally or when Davido paid him a visit after his return from the UK.In the same vein, Davido’s fiancée Chioma was confirmed to have tested positive to the novel virus though Davido confirmed that his test and that of his baby came out negativeAs expected, Nigerian took to social media urging the popstar to undertake a second test, as there are reported cases where individuals tested negative at the first trial and then positive in the second test.Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:@Drpenking “Seyi Makinde tested positive, recall that he met with Davido. Davido allegedly tested negative yet Chioma that didn’t meet Seyi Makinde but kisses Davido, tested positive. NCDC, can you please repeat Davido’s test?@Engr_Jethrpo “This picture of Makinde with Davido was taken 5 days ago, now Seyi Makinde tests positive. That means he got the virus from Davido. So how is Davido negative?@Theachezy “Seyi Makinde tested positive, Davido negative, Chioma tested positive. NCDC, you no go like do Davido’s test again?@Harbyodun03 “Davido should retake that test just for his own sake. We don’t want to lose any good people.”@Alvanchinaka “This is Governor Seyi Makinde, who tested positive to Coronavirus and Davido. The picture was taken 5 days ago. Opinion has it that Davido should go back and test for CoronaVirus again, this time, if he does not test positive, then he is the antidote. ”@Faytful “Seyi Makinde probably contacted this disease from Davido. Guy needs to go for a second checkup. Lord have mercy on his kid o.”@Dericktolu “Seyi Makinde and Davido few days ago and Davido is negative? Davido should drop that child and go redo that test!@Adetiger “If Gov Seyi Makinde’s COVID-19 second test comes out positive, Davido had better go retake that test to be sure.”@Mickiebrownkie “It’s very important for the NCDC to repeat Davido’s test on COVID-19. I seriously wish Governor Seyi Makinde quick recovery. May he come back negative and stronger.”@Capabledan “If Seyi Makinde tested positive, Davido needs to retake that test to be sure.”@Laideolatundun, “After this Seyi Makinde result, I think Davido needs to be tested again.”