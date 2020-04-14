



Femi Fani-Kayode, social commentator and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the extension of lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.





Buhari had on Monday stated that the lockdown was to curtail the spread of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.





According to him, the disease is a matter of life or death.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians to help the weak and vulnerable in their community.





He wrote, “Another 14 days? Fear not, be strong, hold the line, be of good courage, stand firm and trust the Lord!





“Help the weak, the vulnerable, the needy, those that are suffering and those that are in need and never forget that sooner or later this plague shall pass and we shall be free again.”