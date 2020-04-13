



Femi Fani-Kayode, social commentator and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has attacked Melinda Gates for saying she sees dead bodies all over African streets over the Coronavirus outbreak.





During an interview with CNN, Melinda, wife of billionaire businessman and Founder of Microsoft had expressed fears that Africa may not be able to handle a Coronavirus situation as it were in Wuhan China.





“I see dead bodies all over Africa,” Melinda Gates had said.





She said that her worst fear was when she “saw what China had to do to isolate enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this.”





“I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands.”





But Fani-Kayode blasted Melinda, adding that the agenda of Satan for Africa shall not stand.





The former Minister of Aviation tweeted, “I see dead bodies all over Africa” Melinda Gates.





“Horrendous vision from a horrendous lady with a horrendous husband.





“We reject it and return it to sender! The agenda of Satan for Africa shall not stand. Those that have dug a pit for us shall fall into that pit themselves.”