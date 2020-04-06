



Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for granting movement exemption to Dangote trucks amidst total lockdown in the State.





Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, had in a letter granted movement exemption to Dangote trucks to move anywhere in the State.





“Thus is to confirm that Dangote PLC trucks are exempted from the restriction of movement and total lockdown of the State as a result of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.





“You are requested to permit the trucks move freely within the State because of essential multi-sectoral services the company renders to the public,” he said.





Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said Abiodun ought to explain disparity in treatment between Dangote trucks and others.





“Dapo Abiodun ought to explain this. Are some more equal than others? It is a crying shame that a few sons of the South West bow, quiver & tremble before their masters.





“Are Dangote’s drivers & trucks immune to COVID-19? Will you give similar exemptions to southern businessmen? Shame on u,” he said.





