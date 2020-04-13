The former World Bank Vice-President also asked Bello to apologise for making caustic comments spiked with tribalism.Ezekwesili made this known on Twitter.She tweeted, “Did I just see horrific tweets from your handle threatening gang-rape? What was that? Why the ethnic vitriol toward Igbos? What’s that, Bello? Too tragic!“You need to not just immediately apologise for those vile tweets but get into an anger management program quickly.“I have maintained that we can disagree without being disagreeable. We can object without being objectionable. Healthy debates and divergences that arise are important for democratic development of societies.”Drama began after Bello took to Twitter to insult United States President, Donald Trump, over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Bello said “There is nothing as radioactive as an incompetent leader during a time of crisis. The United States of America is a case in point. A few states in Nigeria too.”However, a Twitter user named Consigliere with the handle @oewonah, said Bello should rather concentrate on Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)He maintained that the American President was miles ahead of Buhari and even Bello’s father, el-Rufai, in terms of quality leadership.Consigliere wrote, “He (Bello) can’t call Buhari out for his ineptitude yet he’s calling Trump names? Did he vote Trump?”El-Rufai’s son, however, decided to rain expletives on the man who disagreed with him and also insulted his ethnicity.He tweeted, “Tell your mother I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No Igbo sounds please! Tueh.Not done, Bello sent a private message to Consligiere, saying it was obvious that he was attacking Buhari because he is Igbo.Bello further stated that Buhari was completing the Second Niger Bridge in the South-East, a feat which former President Goodluck Jonathan could not attain despite being supported by Igbo.He also insulted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.He tweeted, “Your mother is the main whore of the South-East. I can’t reply you publicly. F**k Kanu and take a picture of the Second Niger Bridge, thanks to Buhari. My mentions are mine. If a Sunday bastard makes up lies and drags my father, his mother will be games. If he doesn’t want it, he shouldn’t mention me. The crowd has never phased (sic) me…The upsurge sparked outrage on Twitter with Bello trending at number one.The person whose tweets Bello was directed at, expressed surprise at the insults, explaining that he wasn’t even Igbo.However, the argument became more stimulating when Bello’s mother, Hadiza, who is a women’s rights advocate, was tagged.Mrs. el-Rufai, however, supported her son’s outburst saying, “Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war.”As of 3am on Twitter Nigerian time, Bello was still trending, attracting nearly 60,000 tweetsHe stated that he would not apologise for the insults, insisting that he and his family had been victims of tribal insults in the past.