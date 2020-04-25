



An evangelical pastor in the United Kingdom, Jonathon James, has been identified as the voice behind the viral recording linking 5G to the spread of COVID-19, according to The Guardian UK.





James, who claimed to be a former Vodafone executive, preaches regularly at churches in Luton, Bedfordshire.





In a 38-minute recording, circulated to millions of people across the world since last month, the pastor made unverified claims that COVID-19 is a plot to hide the installation of 5G mobile network.





Not only that, he said it was meant to monitor the world through computer chips inserted into the human body as vaccines.









“They are using coronavirus to try to hide the fact that people are dying from the 5G frequency. The coronavirus is not what’s killing people, it is clearly, categorically, unequivocally proven that the radio frequencies we are being exposed to are killing the people.





“God has blessed me with the ability to bring disparate pieces of information together that puts the puzzle together and makes sense of it,” he had said.





Nigerian, Pastor, Chris Oyakhilome of the Believers Love World, aka Christ Embassy, had also backed the claim.





Oyakhilome had linked the Coronavirus pandemic and 5G network to antichrist, saying that the pandemic was created in order to popularize the 5G network which is gradually gaining attention across the world.





The cleric said that what is making a lot of people sick at the moment is the 5G.





As a result of these messages, telecommunication masts in the UK and some countries were vandalised.





The newspaper reports that James worked for Vodafone in the sales unit for less than a year in 2014 when the company didn’t have 5G as top priority.





When he was contacted, the pastor said he was absolutely shocked that the private message he sent to a dedicated small community went viral.





“Had I known my voice note would have gone to a wider audience I certainly would have contextualised my thoughts, been more specific on what I was sharing citing references, and far less explicit.





“I was simply trying to summarise what the ‘perceived truth’ was behind this bizarre pandemic in the interest of serving my community,” James said.





Although the recordings were deleted on YouTube, they are still being circulated on other instant messaging platforms.