The decision was made by the KNVB, the Dutch football association on Friday following a club vote after the federation stated that it was not an option to increase the league to 20 teams.The decision followed an announcement made by Prime Minister Mark Rutte that all matches are forbidden in the Netherlands until September.With the decision, there will be no relegation, there will be no promotion and leaders Ajax will not be awarded the title this season.The Dutch league is the first of the major European leagues to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.UEFA asked the Dutch federation to maintain the current standings of FC to decide which teams are awarded spots in European competition.With the decision, Ajax head straight to the last round of Champions League qualification despite being level on points with AZ Alkmaar, who will enter in the second round of qualifiers.Meanwhile, third placed Feyenoord will head to the Europa League group stage, while PSV and Willem II will enter the Europa League in the third and second round of qualifiers, respectively.Additionally, ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk will remain in the Eredivisie next season after the Dutch federation opted to not promote or relegate any teams based on this season’s results.With the decision, Cambuur and De Graafschap will remain in the second division despite being on course for promotion to the Eredivisie.