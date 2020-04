“Mr President has now approved that this programme is extended to all 36 states and the FCT from October 2020 to December 2020. The selected timeframe is to ensure that the programme is implemented after the planting season is over, and it will result in the employment of about 774,000 Nigerians (that is, 1,000 people per each local government). N60 billion in allowances and operational costs have been earmarked from the COVID-19 crisis intervention fund for this initiative,” she said.