



Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife to Governor Nasir El-rufai, has insisted that her son, Bello did not threaten to gang-rape the mother of a Twitter user.





According to Hadiza, she would never condone that from Bello, adding that her belief was to respect everyone but will take no nonsense from anyone.





Bello had stirred controversies on social media after he threatened to gang rape the mother of a Twitter user.





During an argument on Twitter over the weekend, a user by the handle name @Thanos_zer had slammed the present government, describing President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged ineptitude as mind-blowing.

He had also described Bello as “Daddy boy, saying: “I don’t shield anyone who’s inept. I can’t say the same about you. You’re Daddy’s boy, and of course, nobody attacks the finger that feeds them.





”Buhari’s ineptitude is mind-blowing. Yes, I said, and you’re not going to make me disappear.”





The comment might have angered the Governor’s son, who responded to the surprise of other Twitter users, including a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.





Bello, whose father is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, responded: “This Daddy’s boy has heard your mother’s ability to take dick is mind-blowing. Especially one dipped in Kerosene from Abia land.





“Sounds about fair. Despite the ineptitude, he is completing a bridge your Ebele couldn’t. You are stuck with PMB and can’t do sh*t. How’s failed, Daddy? Oh, and tell your mother that I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No, Igbo sounds, please! Tueh.”





Reacting to the development, Hadiza, in a tweet on her official Twitter page, wrote: “All you people talking about @B_ELRUFAI.





“Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war.





“My belief: Respect everyone, but take no sh*t from anyone.





“I didn’t see any threats of rape. I would never condone that.”