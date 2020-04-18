Bello El-Rufai, son to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has apologized for threatening to gang-rape the mother of a Twitter user.





Some days ago, Bello had stirred controversy on social media after he threatened to gang rape the mother of a Twitter user.





During an argument on Twitter last weekend, a user by the handle @Thanos_zer had described Bello as a “Daddy’s boy” and also slammed “President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”





The comment angered Bello who replied to the surprise of other Twitter users, including a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Bello responded: “This Daddy’s boy has heard your mother’s ability to take dick is mind-blowing. Especially one dipped in Kerosene from Abia land.





“Sounds about fair. Despite the ineptitude, he’s completing a bridge your Ebele could not. You are stuck with PMB and cannot do sh*t. How is failed Daddy? Oh, and tell your mother that I am passing her to my friends tonight. No, Igbo sounds, please Tueh.”





However, Bello, in a series of tweets on Friday, rendered a full apology expressing regret for his actions.





He wrote: “A few days ago, I made a comment that was wrong, unbecoming and contrary to the values on which I was raised.





“I wish to withdraw the statement and apologize to the gentleman concerned for the hurtful comment. I also apologize for appearing to attack an entire ethnic group for the misdeed of one person.





“I regret the sexual innuendo in the private message and apologize unreservedly for it. I wish to state very strongly that the statement was made during the heat of the moment and I wish to put on the record that I do not condone sexual violence.





“I certainly do not believe that there can be any justification for gender-based crimes. I’m learning from the episode in the continuous journey of emerging as a better person. I have apologized to my mother in person.





“I have also reached out to the women in my life and apologized. I realize that the intensity around this matter stems partly from my surname. The mistakes I made with the private message and in smearing an ethnic group because of one person are now being replicated by people that are attacking my parents and my family because of my conduct.



