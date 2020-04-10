The Ekiti state government has discharged another COVID-19 patient.





Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state, broke the news via Twitter on Thursday evening.





He said the patient tested negative for the disease twice and has been discharged from the state’s infectious disease centre.





He thanked the health workers for a job well done and asked residents to maintain the restriction order to contain the spread of the disease.

“Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished. #StayHomeSaveLives.





The state has recorded two confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the country.





On Monday, the governor relaxed the total lockdown imposed on the state since March 29. He announced the relaxation after he got out of self-isolation.





He also launched a welfare package for 20,000 vulnerable households in the state.





He said the curfew had to be relaxed to allow the people to stock up.





Nigeria has so far recorded 288 confirmed cases of the disease, 51 recoveries, and seven deaths.