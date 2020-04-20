Governor Godwin Obaseki, who made the announcement in a statement, said the seventh discharged patient was the index case in the state.The patient, who had tested negative twice for the virus, was cleared from one of the isolation centres in the state.Obaseki said Edo has with the development now recorded a 50 per cent recovery rate for admitted patients being managed in facilities across the state.“Another COVID-19 patient, who is the index case in Edo, has tested negative for the second time consecutively. He has now been discharged to reunite with his family.“This brings to seven the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities. We have now recorded 50 per cent recovery rate for patients being managed in our facilities.”